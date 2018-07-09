"Uzbekistan Airways" to carry over 3 million passengers in 2018

9 July 2018 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

National airline "Uzbekistan Airways" plans to carry over 3 million passengers in 2018, "Podrobno.uz" reported referring to a source in the company.

These indicators are planned to be achieved through an active advertising campaign, reducing a number of tariffs and expanding the geography of flights, especially in the CIS countries.

"Last year we carried 2.7 million passengers, this year we plan to exceed 3 million. This is quite a feasible goal, taking into account the needs of the market", said a source in the company.

In addition, the national airline plans to equip its entire fleet of aircraft with Wi-Fi in the near future. Work on the refitting of aircraft will be carried out at the facilities of the Uzbekistan Airways Technics Company.

Today, the fleet of "Uzbekistan Airways" consists of modern and comfortable aircraft Boeing-757/767, Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, A320, as well as cargo aircraft Boeing-767-300BCF.

The carrier company plans to receive two Airbus A320 Neo in November this year. The newest aircraft in its segment are ordered in a two-class layout for 150 seats (business class-12, economy class – 138).

It is expected to replenish the fleet with two new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in the second half of 2019. And with the receipt of the sixth Dreamliner in the beginning of 2020, the national airline company of Uzbekistan will become the leading operator of this type of aircraft in the CIS countries.

