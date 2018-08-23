Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase

23 August 2018 07:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to grow, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association Nahid Bagirov told Trend.

"According to the preliminary results of the summer tourism season, the flow of tourists to Azerbaijan has grown by 10 percent. But there has been a decline in a number of individual countries," Bagirov noted.

"As in 2017, the majority of tourists came from the Arab world, which is explained by the opening of new direct flights between Azerbaijan and Arab countries. There was a growth in the number of tourists from Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia. At the same time, a decline was recorded in the number of Emirati tourists," Bagirov said.

"Decline in the tourist flow from the UAE is due to the increased rivalry in the market. The rivalry for the Arab tourist market is very high and many countries - Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkey, Russia and others - are constantly trying to create the best conditions for Arab tourists to attract them. Recently, Azerbaijan has simplified the visa regime for UAE residents, and I think this will allow us increase the number of Emirati tourists," Bagirov said.

"Along with the Arab countries, there was also an increase in the tourist flow from Russia, CIS and Israel," he added.

According to Bagirov, not only Baku, but also the regions of the country are very popular among the visitors.

In January-June 2018, 1.325 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 10.2 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Portugal's tourism revenues increase 14 pct in first half year
Europe 22 August 04:03
Signing of convention on Caspian Sea status to boost tourism development in Azerbaijan
Tourism 21 August 20:52
Azerbaijan’s single call center processing requests for tourism services
ICT 19 August 18:40
Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia
Tourism 19 August 08:00
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase: AzTA
Tourism 18 August 16:20
Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia
Tourism 18 August 11:50
Latest
Turkey accuses U.S. of waging 'economic war' in pastor dispute
Turkey 08:12
Lula's rising star in Brazil election poll rattles markets
Other News 08:04
Mexican Navy siezes 725 kilos of cocaine off Pacific coast
Other News 06:38
Cuba tests free mobile Internet access
Other News 05:23
Trump speaks with Abe over phone on DPRK
US 04:31
Italian gov't facing increasing pressure over migrants disembarkation
Europe 03:48
Three die in Belgian stabbing incident with 'no terrorist nature'
Europe 02:53
South Sudan's conflicting parties to sign final peace deal in Khartoum next week
Other News 01:43
Malta rescues 100 migrants as spat with Italy continues
Europe 00:49