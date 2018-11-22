Kazakhstan working on Caspian Sea cruise project (Exclusive)

22 November 2018 09:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The project to launch cruises between the Caspian countries is at the stage of elaboration with the relevant tourism agencies of the Caspian states, Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry told Trend.

The committee added that the work on the project is also being carried out in accordance with the instructions of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to develop tourism projects for the development of tourism in the Caspian region.

At the 5th Caspian Summit, held Aug. 12 in Aktau, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "Peter The Great" cruise ship is being built in Russia, which will be able to perform all-round cruises across the Caspian Sea to all the five Caspian states.

Two types of cruises are planned – short (7-8 days) and long (13-14 days) cruises. The short ones will call to several ports in the northern and southern parts of the Caspian Sea, while long cruises will call to the ports of all five coastal states.

The commissioning of the ship is scheduled for the next year approximately.

Most of the Caspian cruises are planned to begin and end in Baku. In the future, "Peter the Great" will also perform cruises connecting the Caspian, Azov and Black seas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 09:43
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 21 November 22:00
Kazakhstan significantly increases wheat exports
Economy news 21 November 14:42
Kazakhstan National Bank chairman talks inflation expectations
Finance 21 November 11:23
Kazakhstan, Belarus aim to bring trade to record level
Economy news 21 November 10:34
US dollar rate exceeds 368 Kazakh tenge
Finance 21 November 09:34
Latest
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 09:43
Geotech almost completes geophysical surveys at large gold deposit in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:38
India's VisionCraft may implement "smart city" in Uzbekistan
ICT 09:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 22
Finance 09:30
Italy’s Eni opens tender for transportation of drilling rig in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:27
Turkmenistan’s gas concern extends tender to reconstruct gas terminal
Tenders 09:26
Japan ready to build second gasoline production plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:24
Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:20