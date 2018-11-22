Majority of tourists visit Azerbaijan from Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Russians made up the majority of the tourists who visited Azerbaijan in January-October 2018, State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan said in a report on Nov. 22.

In January-October 2018, 2,420,400 foreigners and stateless persons from 194 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, and this indicates a 6.1 percent growth compared to the same period of 2017.

According to the report, 31.1 percent of the tourists came from Russia. The list follows with Georgia - 20.2 percent, Turkey - 10.1 percent, Iran - 8.9 percent , UAE - 3.2 percent, Saudi Arabia - 2.8 percent, Iraq - 2.6 percent, Ukraine - 2 percent, Israel - 1.6 percent, while 17.4 percent accounted for citizens of other countries and 0.1 percent - for stateless persons.

The Committee reported that 65.5 percent of the tourists visiting Azerbaijan are men, while 34.5 percent account for women.

During the period, a greater increase was observed in the visitors from the Gulf countries (except the UAE and Iran).

Compared to the figures for January-October 2017, the number of Bahraini and Saudi citizens arriving in Azerbaijan increased 2.2 times, while the number Kuwaiti visitors increased 2 times, Qatari visitors - 1.6 times, Iraqi visitors - 13.7 percent and Omani visitors - 6.3 percent.

The number Iranian tourists decreased by 33 percent, while the number of Emirati tourists decreased by 6.7 percent.

As for the tourists from the EU, during the period their number increased by 8.3 percent, reaching 99,400 people, and the number of tourists from the CIS increased by 4.1 percent, reaching 891,000 people.

Some 56.5 percent of the tourists and stateless persons who arrived in Azerbaijan used rail and road transport, 42.5 percent - air transport and only 1 percent traveled using water transport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news