Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau organizes media tour for reps of world’s leading media outlets

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has organized the media tour for 11 representatives of the world's leading media outlets including The Times, The Telegraph, Press Association, Daily Star, The Mirror and The Sun, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency on May 30.

The media tour was organized to promote the UEFA Europa League final match, which has been held in Baku between the English football clubs Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29.

The media representatives were updated about the tourist attractions of Baku and Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has prepared a special filter for Snapchat dedicated to the final match which has been activated in London on the eve of the match. It has been prepared in accordance with Azerbaijan’s tourism brand and logo.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau also organized a special meeting for father and son, who arrived in Azerbaijan as fans of the Chelsea football club.

Such world famous media outlets as Reuters, Yahoo News, Daily Mail, BBC, ITN (Independent Television News), and Radio 1, have prepared the articles about Chelsea fans, father and son Kevin Cobb and Jake Ralph, who arrived in Baku to watch the match. They were traveling from London to Istanbul, from there to Georgia and then by train to Azerbaijan.

In an interview, Kevin and Jake said that they were warmly welcomed in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, information brochures were distributed at special information booths created for tourists at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau created the information website https://bakufinal.azerbaijan.travel/ to notify in advance foreign guests who arrived in Azerbaijan for the UEFA Europa League final match. It was held at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29.

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4:1, winning the 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League season.

