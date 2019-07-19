Agro-ecotourism to be developed in Azerbaijani districts

19 July 2019 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Sheki, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Farms will take part in the agro-ecotourism project in Azerbaijan’s Sheki and Gakh districts of the Zagatala-Balaken zone, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the State Agro Trade Company Mais Musayev said, Trend reports.

“After getting acquainted with the farms, the company’s employees will give recommendations on their condition, on the basis of which the farms will be brought in line with the requirements of agro-ecotourism,” he noted. “After that, there are plans to send tourists to the farms.”

