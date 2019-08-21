Azerbaijan's tourism potential to be presented in India

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan Tourism Board will hold a series of presentations in a number of cities in India on September 9-13, including Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency.

The event, titled Azerbaijan-India Roadshow on Travel Trade, will be attended by 16 Azerbaijani and about 100 Indian travel companies.

Business to business (B2B) meetings will be held between companies working in different segments of tourism for establishing contacts and discuss prospects for cooperation.

Furthermore, press conferences will be organized as part of the event for raising awareness about the potential of Azerbaijan in the field of tourism among Indian tourism companies.

