Baku enters TOP10 of cities most often visited by Israelis

29 August 2019 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Baku is one of the ten cities that Israelis most often visited in January-July 2019, Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency said with reference to the weekly Israeli newspaper Ynet, Trend reports.

According to the Ynet report, Baku is among TOP 10 cities that Israeli citizens visited in January-July 2019. The number of incoming Israeli tourists in Baku increased by 29% compared to 2018.

The TOP 10 also includes cities in Russia, Georgia, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece.

Since early 2019, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board has been implementing a campaign for Israeli tourists, sharing information on social networks and pursuing an advertising policy for the Israeli market.

In 2018, the number of incoming Israeli tourists in Azerbaijan amounted to 40,082, while in January to July 2019 this number amounted to 24,464 people.

