Belarusian airline increases frequency of flights to Georgia

The Belarusian airline Belavia increases the frequency of flights to Georgia's capital Tbilisi, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

From December 20, 2019, the Belarusian airline will add two more flights to the existing daily flights Minsk-Tbilisi-Minsk on Tuesdays and Fridays and will operate 11 flights a week until March 28, 2020.

Flights will be operated by Boeing B737, Embraer E190 and E170 aircraft.

The Belavia company increases the frequency of flights in Georgia for the second time this year.

The Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted Belavia Airlines permission to perform regular flights on November 1, 2019.

For eight months of 2019, 46,024 tourists from Belarus visited Georgia. The number of tourists from Belarus increased by 13 percent compared to the same period last year.

Belavia Airlines was founded in 1996 in Minsk. It is the largest Belarusian airline, a member of the international air transport association IATA. Belavia fleet has 26 aircraft, 18 of which are Boeing 737, four - CRJ-100, and four - Embraer E-175 and E-195.

