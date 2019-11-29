Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency prepares new proposals to simplify visa procedure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Presently, the work on a very broad program is underway for issuing visas and optimizing border procedures related to the formation of an institutional tourism sector, Head of the Administration of the State Tourism Agency Kanan Gasimov said at Azerbaijan Tourism Summit in Baku.

“The procedure for coordinating this program with the relevant state bodies is nearing completion,” the head of the administration added.

“The issuance of visas and the optimization of border-transition procedures are the main goals,” Gasimov said. “Of course, the major work has been done to simplify the visa regime. Our goal is that more tourists visit our country. The State Tourism Agency is greatly interested in the visa procedure to be more simplified and travel opportunities to be more accessible.”

