Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau to thoroughly prepare to receive Chinese tourists

5 December 2019 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The certain work should be carried out to ensure the flow of Chinese tourists to Azerbaijan, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said.

Sengstschmid made the remark in Baku at the 2nd General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Trend reports on Dec. 5.

The CEO added that new flights will be launched from China to Azerbaijan in 2020, which will help expand the country's tourism potential.

"The new contracts are planned to be signed,” Sengstschmid said. “As a result, tourists will see Azerbaijan as a sustainable tourist destination."

The CEO said that to attract the Chinese tourists, it is necessary to carry out the work the train the guides speaking the Chinese language.

The number of Chinese tourists who visited Azerbaijan from January through September 2019 increased by 64 percent compared to the same period of last year and over 20,000 Chinese tourists visited Azerbaijan during the reporting period, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

The official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has been operating in Beijing since December 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani FM: First step in resolving Karabakh conflict should be elimination of its major consequences
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:50
Pompeo says U.S. warns partners of risks from 'untrusted' 5G networks
US 15:41
Construction company reveals implementation period of new major project in Baku
Construction 15:39
3rd “Arts, Crafts and Business” Trade Fair held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15:15
Construction company talks on commissioning big housing estate in Baku
Construction 14:11
Introduction of tax benefits for tourism development expected in Azerbaijan
Tourism 14:02
Latest
Shale oil investments to fall 11% in 2020
Oil&Gas 16:12
World Bank inks agreement with IFAS in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 16:00
UN, CAREC coordinate activities on Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 15:55
Azerbaijani FM: First step in resolving Karabakh conflict should be elimination of its major consequences
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:50
Industrial projects launched within 'Economy of simple things' in Kazakhstan
Business 15:43
Pompeo says U.S. warns partners of risks from 'untrusted' 5G networks
US 15:41
Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt's new capital
Arab World 15:39
Construction company reveals implementation period of new major project in Baku
Construction 15:39
Russian Innovation Center to implement projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 15:29