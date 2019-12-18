State Tourism Agency: Azerbaijan’s travel companies themselves must create new products

18 December 2019 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Travel companies in Azerbaijan sometimes try to denigrate their competitors, but this is not a way for development, Head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Kanan Gasimov said, Trend reports Dec. 18.

“On the contrary, it is necessary to support each other so that competitive travel companies appear on the market,” Gasimov noted.

The head added that sometimes the agency is faced with difficulties in creating new tourism products.

“We create a new product, and then hand it over to the operators to use it,” Gasimov said. “In reality, travel companies themselves must do this work and create new products. After that, we must present these products to the public.”

