Several tourism initiatives to be launched in Azerbaijan

25 December 2019 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board will launch tourism cultural initiatives dedicated to the Jewish and German cultural heritage in Azerbaijan in late 2019 and early 2020, chief executive director of the Board Florian Sengstschmid said in an interview with Profi Travel agency, Trend reports referring to the company.

“The Board intends to implement these initiatives primarily through industrial tourism and industrial archeology,” Sengstschmid said.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board is investing in establishment of visitor centers, restoration of architectural and historical monuments not only from the UNESCO list, but also other important cultural and natural reserves, as well as in the conservation of nature attractions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan among 10 highest potential adventure travel destinations
Tourism 17:50
Tourism opportunities of Kazakh Turkestan city presented in Baku
Tourism 17:49
Azerbaijani citizens mostly visited Iran this year
Tourism 20 December 14:49
Number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan grows 11%
Tourism 20 December 14:40
Agro Procurement & Supply OJSC talks on agritourism in Azerbaijan
Tourism 19 December 15:38
State Tourism Agency: Azerbaijan’s travel companies themselves must create new products
Tourism 18 December 17:59
Latest
Azerbaijan's Masalli Brick Factory eyes to export goods to more countries
Business 19:56
Reforms in Iran may help tackle corruption, economist says
Business 19:55
Air pollution: $2.6B worth of damages for Tehran
Iran 19:51
Iran to export over 11 million tons of steel by March 2020
Business 19:14
Volume of Azerbaijan's honey production revealed
Business 19:14
Turkish trade minister due in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:11
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenian leadership again resorts to false accusations
Politics 18:57
Turkey, Georgia develop military cooperation
Finance 18:53
Ilham Aliyev: Social security, well-being, comfort of Azerbaijani citizens - priority for us
Politics 18:52