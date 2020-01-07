Kazakhstan goes on improving its positions in Henley Passport Index

7 January 2020 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan improves its position in The Henley Passport Index published by Henley & Partners company, Trend reports with reference to Global Ranking 2020.

According to the ranking, Kazakhstan’s passport ranked 67th due to its ability to allow visa free entrance to 76 countries worldwide.

Thus, Kazakhstan improves its positions in the index for the third year in a row: it ranked 67th in 2017, 69th in 2018, 68th in 2019 and 67th in 2020.

In Oct. 2019, Kazakhstan introduced visa free regime with 12 countries: Bahrain, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vatican, Vietnam.

As noted by Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov, abolition of visa requirements is aimed at increase of a number of foreign investors, businessmen and tourists visiting the country. The simplification of visa regime also aims to provide for creation of favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan, he said.

He added that President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev has mandated the ministry to expand the list of the visa-free countries for citizens of Kazakhstan.

The Henley Passport Index is the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information, and enhanced by the Henley & Partners Research Department.

