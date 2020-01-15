Number of foreigners, stateless persons increases in Azerbaijan

15 January 2020 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Jeyhun Alekperov – Trend:

A press conference dedicated to the results of 2019 was held at Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service for representatives of media and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Trend reports on Jan. 15.

Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov noted that the number of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan increased by 11 percent from January through December 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

During this period, the number of temporary residents increased by 10 percent, those who received permit to work increased by 8 percent, and people residing on the basis of refugee status by 7 percent, Huseynov said.

The number of decisions made in the relation of violating the requirements of Migration Code decreased by 23 percent, the chief of the state migration service said.

