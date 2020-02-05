Baku Convention Center to hold Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020 event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020 event will be held at the Baku Convention Center on April 29, Trend reports on Feb. 5 referring to the Baku Convention Center.

Over 1,000 guests from 50 countries, including the Middle Eastern and European countries, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, India, Pakistan, Japan and Korea, will participate in the event, which is organized for the first time by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

The event is considered as an important platform for promoting the country's tourism opportunities. The event is aimed at building cooperation and partnership among local and foreign travel agencies and stimulating the development of relations among them.

During the event, B2B meetings, seminars for the companies will be held, conditions for the presentation of services will be created.

