Uzbekistan plans to install gold-dispensing vending machines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to install one, three and five gram gold and silver bullion-dispensing machines, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

This was noted in "On measures to further diversify of tourism services" presidential decree.

Implementation process has been assigned to the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank.

The machines will be installed in Tashkent, Bukhara, Samarkand, Khorezm and Tashkent provinces in 2020, and other regions of the country in 2021.

The decree also provides for the introduction of voluntary certification of tourist facilities under the Tourist friendly system (which is confirming the level of hospitality and compliance with quality requirements). Such objects, in particular, will be included in the routes developed by the State Tourism Committee as a matter of priority.

Over the past few years, Uzbekistan has been actively campaigning to attract tourists and develop this sector. Among other things, tourists have been allowed to take photographs without restrictions, electronic visas have been introduced. The authorities have also significantly expanded the list of countries whose citizens can visit the republic without visas.

In 2019, 6.7 million foreigners visited Uzbekistan, about a quarter more than last year. Tourism was cited as a formal target by about 15 percent of country’s visitors.