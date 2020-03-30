Kazakhstan suspends visa free regime for foreign citizens amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan has suspended 72-hour visa free regime for foreign citizens arriving in the country, Trend reports with reference to the corresponding decree of Kazakhstan’s government.

The visa free regime has been suspended till July 1, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among Kazakh citizens who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The latest data said that a total of 294 coronavirus cases have officially been confirmed in Kazakhstan.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 34,800. Over 735,500 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 156,300 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

