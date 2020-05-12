PM: Adjara to become main driving force for Georgian tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Georgia's Black Sea region of Adjara should become the main driving force for Georgian tourism and the economy, said Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remark at a meeting with representatives of Adjara's tourism sector.

"Together with the head of the Adjara administration, we will create a working group which will work to recover tourism fast and effectively in the region", said Gakharia.

Meanwhile, Georgia will resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and will receive international tourists starting July 1.

The government has set the goal of making Georgia the first country to open its doors to foreign tourists after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and to welcome international travelers with a motto "Georgia is Safe Destination!".

According to Gakharia, Georgia must be promoted as a safe destination for international travelers, as an internationally acclaimed and successful country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tourism has become an important sector of Georgian economy. The country has become well-known in the world as a tourism destination with its history, cuisine, and culture. Lots of people want to visit Georgia", said Gakharia.

He noted that Georgia needs to show the world that the country can host tourists and run the economy effectively.

