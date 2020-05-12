Georgia, France discuss ways of facilitating flow of foreign tourists

Tourism 12 May 2020 20:15 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia, France discuss ways of facilitating flow of foreign tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili held a video conversation with Chief Executive Officer of Group ADP Augustin de Romanet, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

The sides discussed the safe transportation of passengers in Georgia in order to facilitate the flow of foreign tourists and quickly restore tourism.

Group ADP, formerly Aéroports de Paris or ADP (Paris Airports), is an international airport operator based in Paris. It operates 26 international airports, and owns 46,1 percent of TAV Airports Holding and 8 percent of the Schiphol Group.

Georgia's Tbilisi and Batumi international airports are operated by TAV Georgia, the daughter company of Turkey-based TAV Airports Holding, one of the world’s leading airport operators.

Earlier, during a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Augustin de Romanet said that France wants to work out a plan to attract airline companies, create new routes and make Georgia a popular destination for tourists.

The parties also discussed prospects deepening bilateral cooperation and noted the importance of development of tourism for the Georgian economy.

"Georgian history and Georgian nature are impressive, so we should attract tourists from all around the world to the country,” said Romanet.

It was stressed that Tbilisi International Airport has an opportunity to develop and serve additional 5 million passengers a year.

Having expressed the company's interest in investing in Georgia, Romanet added that Group ADP is ready to send high-qualified specialists to Tbilisi and Batumi international airports within the framework of cooperation on development of these airports.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani insurers’ payments sharply increase
Azerbaijani insurers’ payments sharply increase
Securities of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in demand at auction
Securities of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in demand at auction
EBRD provides additional trade limit to Uzbek bank
EBRD provides additional trade limit to Uzbek bank
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani insurers’ payments sharply increase Economy 20:54
Central Bank of Iran increases cash withdrawal limit Business 20:41
Kazakhstan's industry production up as construction materials, pharmaceutical output increases Business 20:26
WHO director general sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 20:21
Kazakhstan's actual oil export volumes exceed forecast Oil&Gas 20:20
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus infected convicts on quarantine Society 20:18
Georgia, France discuss ways of facilitating flow of foreign tourists Tourism 20:15
Securities of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in demand at auction Finance 20:15
EBRD provides additional trade limit to Uzbek bank Finance 20:07
Turkey's export to France sharply decreases due to pandemic Turkey 19:59
Kazakhstan's light industry output up as local ventures increase production capacities Business 19:55
Azerbaijani building materials to enter new markets Business 19:42
Azerbaijan sees boost in number of POS terminals Finance 19:38
Bahar Azadi gold coin price growing in Iran Business 19:29
Saudi Aramco increases capex Oil&Gas 19:16
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss intensification of economic cooperation Business 19:10
Money supply of Azerbaijan's Central Bank shows increase Finance 18:55
Payment card turnover spikes in Azerbaijan Finance 18:55
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 13 Oil&Gas 18:44
Azerbaijan eyes to boost production of building materials Business 18:41
Quarantine regime extended in Kazakhstan's capital, majority of regions Kazakhstan 18:39
Value of trade turnover between Iran, France decreases Business 18:36
Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases Society 18:27
Minister: Azerbaijan’s goal - to build digital economy, and in this field, it is open to cooperation with France (PHOTO) Economy 18:21
Georgia introduces benefits for farmers Business 18:04
Data on trade turnover between Turkey & Kyrgyzstan disclosed Turkey 18:03
Iran's Ports & Maritime Organization talks cyberattacks on ports' systems ICT 18:02
Nokia to collaborate with Microsoft in data centre software Europe 17:57
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry talks April 2020 oil production volume Oil&Gas 17:51
Debts for amelioration services to be written off Georgia's farmers Business 17:46
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover showing growth Turkey 17:45
UNDP to allocate funds to protect vulnerable groups from COVID-19 shocks in Georgia Finance 17:43
Re-introduction of travel agencies' licensing proposed in Azerbaijan Tourism 17:38
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan talks revenues from development of oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 17:33
Kazakhstan eyes introduction of personal income tax progressive scale Business 17:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy petrol via tender Tenders 17:14
Kazakhstan increases coal export, cargo turnover with China via railways Transport 17:14
New gas station built in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Construction 17:11
Farmers to be completely exempted from irrigation fees in Georgia Business 17:10
Azerbaijan to start exporting persimmons to Arab countries Business 17:05
Georgia stays committed to Eastern Partnership goals Georgia 17:04
Uzbekistan plans to implement mobile identification system ICT 17:01
Over 4% of Georgia's total population leave pension system Business 16:57
Polypropylene packing tape production increases in Turkmenistan Business 16:51
Iran controlling coronavirus in most regions Iran 16:50
Azerbaijani MP: Armenian ombudsman’s remarks on human rights - another show Politics 16:49
Kazakh Tenge Bank reveals figures of its first work year in Uzbekistan Finance 16:43
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 revealed Turkey 16:42
Turkmenistan’s Ministry opens auction for sale of state property Business 16:40
Iran's Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company adding more storage facilities Oil&Gas 16:29
Oil handling in Kazakhstan's Aktau sea port exceeds set volume plans Transport 16:27
FM: Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict blocks realizing potential for integration within CIS Politics 16:11
Irrigation systems launched in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 16:09
Iran-Iraq trade continues despite coronavirus restrictions Business 16:03
Azerbaijan's security service talks illegal actions of Ministry of Culture (VIDEO) Politics 15:59
Azerbaijan's large industrial plant talks on working regime amid lockdown Business 15:56
Kazakhstan raises import of French goods in 1Q2020 Business 15:51
PM: Adjara to become main driving force for Georgian tourism Tourism 15:50
India lifts export ban on some products to Uzbekistan during COVID-19 Finance 15:40
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of face mask factory in Sumgayit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:39
South Korea sends additional humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:34
FAO supports bee farmers in Azerbaijan despite tough pandemic times Business 15:31
Turkey-Italy trade turnover drops amid COVID pandemic Turkey 15:29
Kazakhstan launches container service on China-Turkmenistan train route Transport 15:27
Over 15 airlines may resume flights to Georgia Tourism 15:26
Russia’s Astrakhan receives humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan Business 15:24
48 more people die from coronavirus in Iran Iran 15:21
Expert: Info on work of Armenian PM's grandfather with Nazis shows glorification of fascist servants Politics 15:19
Georgia's International Airport named one of top ten airports in Eastern Europe Tourism 15:18
FM: Azerbaijan committed to political settlement of Karabakh conflict as soon as possible (PHOTO) Politics 15:17
Coronavirus quarantine regime extended in some Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 15:15
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 15:12
South Korean construction company to build cement plant in Uzbekistan Construction 15:10
Azerbaijani Central Bank holds deposit auction Finance 15:04
Iran reveals export volume through East Azerbaijan's Jolfa customs Business 15:04
UNEP, Turkmenistan talk over Aral Sea protection issue Business 15:01
EBRD to provide financing to Turkey’s largest electricity company Oil&Gas 14:57
Uzbek analysts review COVID-19 impact on business activity Business 14:56
Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan organizes online discussion and presentation of “Polar Bear” short film Economy 14:51
Business activity slows in Uzbekistan Business 14:44
Georgia can use conditions of COVID-19 crisis to help economic recovery Business 14:41
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank to increase cash backs Business 14:31
TAV Airports building new terminal in Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport Transport 14:20
CEO Gunnar Pahnke: Nar taking immediate actions to fight the coronavirus Economy 14:19
US Embassy welcomes agreement reached by Georgian political forces World 14:15
Amount of funds sold to Iran's banks for NIMA exchange rate drops Business 14:14
Azerbaijani combi boiler producer discloses timeframe to resume activity Business 14:12
Turkmenistan’s economic society locks deals with Hungary, Netherlands Business 14:08
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 14:02
Value of imports to Iran decreases Business 14:00
Additional cuts by Saudi, UAE, Kuwait show likelihood of sub-compliance Oil&Gas 13:59
Turkey - Ukraine trade turnover shows increase Turkey 13:58
Turkey-Iraq trade turnover soars in 1Q2020 Turkey 13:58
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 13:46
Russia car sales plunge 72.4% in April year-on-year Russia 13:42
Indonesian coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 Other News 13:39
Malaysia reports 16 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths Other News 13:38
Two more banks liquidated in Azerbaijan Finance 13:26
One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 13:15
Kazakh oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:09
All news