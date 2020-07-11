Georgia launches new online platform to support local tourism sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A new online platform aiming to support local tourism businesses in Georgian Tbilisi has been launched by the Tbilisi City Hall to boost post-pandemic recovery, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The initiative was given the green light after impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on small- and medium-sized businesses in Tbilisi revealed the need for the digitalization of their operations.

Launched this week, Find Out Tbilisi lists the providers of tourism-related businesses, suggests notable spots of the city to visitors looking to spend a few days in the Georgian capital, and offers printable guidebooks to venues ranging from museums to wineries.

Designed in a collaboration between the city hall and Spark business accelerator, the platform has been launched this week while offering entrepreneurs operating in tourism free listing on the website.

Some of the examples of information include itinerary suggestions for three- to five-day tours of the city, which list prominent locations ranging from the Tbilisi History Museum (also known as Karvasla) to the Leghvtakhevi waterfall site adjacent to the Tbilisi Botanical Garden.

Downloadable guidebooks offer themed information, from cinema venues and theaters to street art locations, arts and crafts stores and galleries. The guides come with attached maps listing many of the suggested locations.

Project creators said the website would see regular additions of content and would further widen its scope following the reopening of international travel.

