Uzbekistan opens large tourism cluster in Bukhara

Official opening ceremony of Bukhara Desert Oasis & Spa touristic cluster was held in Uzbekistan on August 30, 2020, Trend reports with reference to UzDaily News Agency.

The solemn event was organized by the State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan together with the administration of Bukhara region.

This tourist complex covers an area of 10 hectares. On an additional area of 30 hectares there are agro-eco parks and greenhouses. At the first stage, the cluster can receive some 500 people, and at the following stage - simultaneously more than 1,000 tourists.

The cluster also includes such services as historical sites of medieval Bukhara: Varakhsha and Sardoba terrace, a complex of caravanserai (roadside inn), beach, yurts for 80 seats (traditional round tent with a wooden frame), restaurants with national and European cuisine, medical corner, health center, sports house, equestrian playground, quad bikes and parking, travel on horse and camel, electric cars, jeeps and others.

At present, there are 151 hotels, 36 hostels and 179 family guest houses in Bukhara.

All this contributes to further development of tourism in Uzbekistan, increasing the flow of local and foreign tourists, providing local residents with additional jobs and, thus, improving their welfare.

