Committee for Protection of Tourists' Rights established in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

For the first time, the Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Tourists has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The committee will actively help tourists to solve their problems.

Tourism expert Rahman Guliyev heads the organization.

“In most cases, the problems that we face in the tourism sector remained unresolved. The Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Tourists, as a non-commercial organization, will reduce the burden of travel companies, as well as answer questions from tourists and provide them with consulting services. Our main goal is to eliminate the mistrust of tourists in travel companies,” Guliyev said.

Lawyers will be involved in the committee to solve the problems of tourists, said the committee’s head.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, tourists faced several problems, such as the return of air tickets, cancellation of tour packages and hotel reservations. We will actively help tourists in solving these problems. The committee will also regularly review new solutions, instructions and will promptly inform tourists,” Guliyev noted.

The website and hotline of the Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Tourists, where persons who have faced problems during the trip can contact, will open soon.