Georgia to host 112th session of executive council of UNWTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will host the 112th session of the executive council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on September 15-17, in Tbilisi, said the head of the National Tourism Administration, Mariam Kvrivishvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The program will start with tours of old Tbilisi on September 15.

The official opening ceremony will be held on September 16, which will be followed by the executive council sessions.

On September 17, a discussion of the investment climate will take place after which the delegation will leave for Tsinandali, in the Kakheti region.

The delegation will leave Georgian on September 18.

“The most important thing is that Georgia was once again selected by the UN World Tourism Organization as the host country as we are in a green zone," Kvrivishvili said.

As she noted, this event will be attended by representatives of countries such as Romania, Spain, Greece, and other countries of strategic importance.

The World Tourism Organization is the United Nations specialized agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935