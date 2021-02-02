Hotel occupancy in Azerbaijan's districts peaked after traffic resumption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

After the resumption of intercity and interregional traffic in Azerbaijan from January 25, the occupancy of hotels in the districts of Azerbaijan on weekends has almost peaked, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan Gokdeniz Gahramanov told Trend.

According to Gahramanov, after softening of the tightening of the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, hotels in the districts begin to receive local tourists.

“Local tourists prefer districts where there is snow. But at the same time, hotels in other districts have also revived. The tourism sector, which has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic for almost a year, has started to recover. The resumption of movement to the districts stimulates the recovery of domestic tourism and has a positive impact on it. But let's not forget that the pandemic is not over yet, tourists and tourism facilities must comply with the rules recommended by the Operational Headquarters, keep a social distance and observe hygiene rules,” Gahramanov said.

He added that the start of vaccinations in the country gives hope for the recovery of tourism in the summer.

The chairman of the expert council believes that if the number of COVID-19-infected doesn’t increase, then in the summer the local tourist infrastructure may start operating fully.