Tourism potential of Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha at int'l exhibition in Dubai (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, in particular, the city of Shusha, was presented at the International Exhibition of the Tourism Industry in Dubai (Arabian Travel Market-2021), which opened on May 16, Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, told Trend.

To remind, Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, including the city of Shusha, as well as 7 surrounding districts, has been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

With the joint organization of the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, nine local partners representing the tourism sector, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Heydar Aliyev International Airport, are participating in the exhibition.

Deputy CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Bahruz Asgarov noted that the exhibition is a good platform for promoting Karabakh as a new tourist destination.

According to Asgarov, participants and visitors of Arabian Travel Market-2021 show great interest in the Karabakh region.

At the international exhibition zerbaijan is represented by a national exposition on an area of ​​100 square meters.

Visitors to the exhibition are informed about the tourism potential of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the work carried out in Azerbaijan during the pandemic, existing and developed tourism products and new tourism offers.

The exhibition, which will last until May 19 and where more than 2,500 participants are presented, has already been attended by about 39,000 people from different countries.