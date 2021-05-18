Tourism in Georgia recovering faster than expected - Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Tourism in Georgia is recovering faster than expected, said the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to her, COVID-19 restrictions are being eased in parallel with the vaccination, which means that the pandemic situation will not worsen.

"Vaccination gives us hope that we will manage the pandemic better this year and we will not have worse statistics," she said.

As Turnava noted, it is also important to strengthen the tourism recovery trend.

"Of course, we will be very attractive to foreigners, tourists, if on the weekends they can go to cafes and restaurants, in the evening they will be able to walk the streets. The tourism industry is on the priority list of vaccinations and this is also very important. Tourism is recovering faster than expected," Turnava said.

