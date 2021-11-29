Azerbaijan records growth in prices for hotel services - Hotels & Restaurants Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Prices are rising in hotels in Azerbaijan and at other facilities providing hotel services, Chairman of the DAIR Hotels and Restaurants Association Samir Dubendi told Trend.

According to Dubendi, a number of factors affect the rise in prices.

"The New Year is approaching, so the number of visitors is growing in Azerbaijan. On the other hand, holidays abroad have risen in price, so the residents of Azerbaijan prefer to relax at home. The urban population generally prefers to travel to the regions. All this affects the rise in prices. Some hotels have already begun to offer various holiday packages, and others have suspended reservations for holidays," he said.

At the same time, the head of the board of the association noted that the rise in prices in hotels today is not as large as in previous years.

"We consider price increases to be normal, and we advocate fair competition. Prices are influenced by supply and demand. Hotels and other facilities that provide hotel services must take into account today's incomes of citizens so everyone can enjoy holidays," said Dubendi.

According to him, as the New Year holidays approach, the tourist flow to Azerbaijan is expected to grow.

"Air borders are open with a number of countries. Despite certain restrictions, tourist exchange has been resumed. I think that on the eve of New Year's holidays, the number of foreign tourists in Azerbaijan will increase," he stressed.