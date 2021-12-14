Azerbaijan approves new fines in tourism sphere in first reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses in connection with violation of legislation related to tourism were discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 14.

According to the amendments, if the hotels operate without the star category, the hotels will be fined from 2,000 manat ($1,176) to 5,000 manat ($2,941).

In case of violation of 13.2-13.4 clauses of the law "On Tourism", that is, if hotels do not include or untimely include the information into the tourist register, if hotels do not renew or untimely renew the information, a fine worth 300 manat ($176) is envisaged.

If there is no e-registration of customers staying in hotels, a fine worth 200 manat ($117) is envisaged.

Moreover, individuals will be fined in the amount of 1,000 manat ($588), legal entities - in the amount of 2,000 manat ($1,176) for the sale of a tour package by a tour operator or travel agents without concluding a liability insurance contract with an insurer.

Following the discussions, the amendments were put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.