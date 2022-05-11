Azerbaijan to develop tourism in liberated areas - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Tourist routes are being created on the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the State Tourism Agency's Chairman Advisor Kanan Guluzade told Trend.

According to Guluzade, work is underway to develop tourism in the liberated lands, and the return of the population to them will only speed up this process.

"Two hotels are already operating in Shusha [city]. Besides, the foundation of a hotel and a tourist complex has been laid in Aghdam city and in Sugovushan settlement. In the future, hotels and tourist complexes will also be built on other liberated lands,” he noted. “All this shows that in the coming years tourism will develop on our liberated lands, and the appropriate infrastructure has already been created.”

The adviser also noted that the hotels under construction and those planned to be built will be located close to transport hubs to allow everyone to use their services in the future.

"Domestic and foreign investors are interested in investing in tourism in our liberated territories. The return of the population to these lands will further revive tourism and lead to the creation of new jobs. By 2025, about one million local and foreign tourists are expected to visit the liberated territories," added Guluzade.