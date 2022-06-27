Azerbaijan has considerable potential for medical tourism development - Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan has considerable potential for medical tourism development, Chief Executive Officer at the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) Mohd Daud Mohd Arif told Trend.

The CEO noted the great expectations for his first visit to Baku.

"We have several expectations related to our visit to Azerbaijan. One of them is the encouragement of tourist exchange between Azerbaijan and Malaysia," Mohd Arif said.

He also talked about medical tourism and the opportunities that it provides.

"Medical tourism provides preventive and health-conductive treatment, and other medical services to tourists of a particular country. The main objective is to develop the field at the global level. Azerbaijan has a great capacity for the development of medical tourism. Malaysia is ready to share with Azerbaijan its experience," Mohd Arif said.

Speaking of the medical tourism opportunities in Malaysia, he stressed quality treatment provided by his country.

"Our healthcare system has strict regulations. Malaysia ensures treatment at very affordable prices, so everyone has equal access to medical services. The prices for medical services in Malaysia are lower than in other countries.

The MHTC under the Ministry of Health promotes the Malaysian medical tourism industry by coordinating industrial cooperation and creating valuable public-private partnerships at home and abroad," said Mohd Arif.