Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan travel agencies sign co-op documents

TEHRAN, Iran, November 16. Travel and tourism agencies of Tajikistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan have signed more than 50 new cooperation documents, Trend reports citing IRNA.

At a recent regional tourism development forum in Tajikistan, where Tajik craftspeople and tourist companies put on display their achievements in tourism and relevant industries, delegations from Tajikistan, Iran and Uzbekistan held fruitful meetings.

Iran's delegation, led by Iran's Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Taghi Saberi expressed the readiness of Iran to expand collaboration with Tajikistan in developing various directions of tourism, including historical and cultural tourism, environmental tourism, and medical tourism.