Azerbaijan has huge potential for culinary tourism - WorldChefs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan has a huge potential for culinary tourism, said President of the World Association of Chefs' Societies Thomas Gugler, during the event dedicated to "Propaganda Perspectives of Azerbaijani Cuisine", Trend reports.

"I believe that the culinary traditions presented by Azerbaijan are exceptional. The climate of Azerbaijan creates conditions for growing all crops during the 4 seasons of the year. Last year's culinary festival in Shusha was the first event that demonstrated Azerbaijan's potential in this area," he said.

Gugler said that the main purpose of these events is to present the national culinary traditions of Azerbaijan not only within the country but also beyond its borders.