Tourism sector in Azerbaijan's Baku develops rapidly - Lazăr Comănescu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The tourism sector in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, is developing rapidly, Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) Lazăr Comănescu said during the 1st meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education, Trend reports.

"Tourism in Azerbaijan, especially in Baku, continues to develop at a rapid pace. It is impressive how the city is becoming more and more attractive to visitors," he emphasized.

Comănescu mentioned that tourism is one of the areas of cooperation in the Black Sea region with the greatest potential.

"I am convinced that today's conference and the contributions of its participants will be of particular importance for identifying new ways and opportunities for developing cooperation in the field of tourism," he added.

Baku hosts the first meeting of the BSEC higher education institutions specializing in tourism education to discuss cooperation, perspectives, and challenges in the field of tourism education.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.

From January through March of this year, 513,413 foreigners visited Azerbaijan, which is 39 percent higher than the same indicator of 2023 (369,072), according to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

