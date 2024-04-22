Russia practices Türkiye’s tourism experience - vice-rector of Tourism University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Russia practices Türkiye’s experience in the field of tourism, Vice-Rector of the Russian University of Tourism and Service Yevgeniy Rodionov said during panel discussions of the 1st meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Trend reports.

"We apply Turkish experience in our practice, and our students go to Türkiye for internships. In recent years, domestic tourism has also been actively developing in our country, largely thanks to government support. Therefore, at the level of educational programs, we adapt to the current situation and take into account the internal context of tourism development," he emphasized.

Rodionov also mentioned that tourism itself is an interdisciplinary field.

"However, despite the quality of educational programs, we cannot cover all aspects of tourism development, which changes every year. Therefore, additional professional education in the field of tourism is also very important.

We have a national project for the development of tourism, and as part of this project, the government is taking steps to modernize tourism education," he added.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) was established in 1992 with the active support of Türkiye and the permanent international secretariat of the organization is located in Istanbul. BSEC was established to promote cooperation, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Black Sea region.

Baku hosts the first meeting of BSEC higher education institutions specializing in tourism education.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.

The Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency's data shows that in the first quarter of this year, 513,413 foreigners visited Azerbaijan, which is 39 percent higher than the same period in 2023 (369,072).

