Uzbekistan launches direct bus trip to Moscow

16 December 2019 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport announced the launch of a regular bus service on the route Tashkent-Moscow-Tashkent from December 19, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The bus service will be operated by Uzautotrans Service on Yutong buses. On December 19 at 12:00 (GMT +3), the first bus will leave from the Tashkent bus station and arrive at the Novoyasenevskaya bus station in Moscow on December 22.

The return ticket price is $94. The bus trips are scheduled twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Regular direct bus service between Uzbekistan and Russia first opened in September 2018. The first Russian city where buses from Tashkent went was Nizhny Novgorod. Two months later, a service to Kazan opened.

Uzautotrans Service earlier reported that during the year, it acquired 168 buses from the Chinese company Zhengzhou Yutong Bus for international trips to Russia and Kazakhstan. Financing of purchases was carried out at the expense of a National Bank of Uzbekistan loan of $20 million.

Last year, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed the government to develop regular direct bus connections with cities in Central Asia and Russia.

---

