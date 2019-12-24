Uzbekistan launches regular bus service to Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Uzavtotrans Service company has launched regular bus connections with Russian capital of Moscow, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

"We launched the first service today. We hope that on the New Year's Eve, the bus service will be loaded well," a representative of Uzavtotrans Service said.

According to him, after the New Year holidays, many labor migrants from Uzbekistan will return to work in the cities of Russia, which will allow supporting the commercial load of the trip.

According to the company, trips from the Tashkent bus station to the Novoyasenevskaya bus station in Moscow will be operated on Chinese Yutong buses on Mondays and Thursdays, and back on Fridays and Sundays. Travel time is three days. The cost of the trip is $75.

Earlier, Uzavtotrans Service LLC postponed the launch of a regular bus service with Moscow from December 19 to 23.

Regular direct bus service between Russia and Uzbekistan first opened in September last year. The first Russian city where buses from Tashkent went was Nizhny Novgorod. Two months later, service to Kazan was launched.

The governments of the two countries signed an agreement on international automobile, including bus, communication back in 2000, but until recently there were no direct bus flights.

In 2018, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed the government to develop regular direct bus services to cities in other countries of Central Asia and Russia. According to Uzbek statistics, today about 2.5 million citizens of Uzbekistan work abroad, including more than 2 million in Russia.

