Russian IrAero launches new flight to Uzbekistan

24 December 2019 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

In accordance with the permission received from the aviation authorities of Uzbekistan, Russian airline IrAero launched flights on the Moscow-Andijan-Moscow route on Superjet-100 aircraft, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

After a long break, Andijan International Airport resumed its activities thanks to the efforts of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Andijan Airfield - one of the oldest transport hubs in the Ferghana Valley, built in 1954. The last regular flight on the Andijan-Tashkent route was carried out on a Boeing-757 aircraft in October 2018.

According to Uzbekistan Airports JSC, the company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and the State Committee for the Development of Tourism of Uzbekistan in order to implement the tasks set by the government to attract foreign tourists to Uzbekistan, will continue to work actively to increase the number of flights to the country's airports and expand the geography of flights.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-Russia trade grows 23% for 10 months
Economy 15:06
Uzbekistan officially joins International Plant Protection Convention
Business 14:46
Russian President Putin makes phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 14:01
Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
Economy 13:38
S&P affirms ratings of Uzbekistan’s National Bank at 'BB- / B'
Finance 13:33
Almost 80 km of pipes for new gas pipelines laid in Uzbekistan
Business 12:15
Latest
Volume of China’s cargo transshipment via Turkish ports announced
Turkey 15:13
Iran’s Iranol Company beats its own sales record
Oil&Gas 15:12
Iran's latest budget plan: minimum share of oil revenues
Business 15:09
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-Russia trade grows 23% for 10 months
Economy 15:06
Georgian TBC Bank enters loan agreement with European Investment Bank
Finance 15:02
EBRD launches cooperation with Azerbaijani bank
Finance 15:00
Association: Municipal elections in Azerbaijan were transparent
Politics 14:57
Uzbekistan officially joins International Plant Protection Convention
Business 14:46
Israeli tech exits in 2019 doubled to nearly $10 billion
Israel 14:43