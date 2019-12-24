Russian IrAero launches new flight to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

In accordance with the permission received from the aviation authorities of Uzbekistan, Russian airline IrAero launched flights on the Moscow-Andijan-Moscow route on Superjet-100 aircraft, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

After a long break, Andijan International Airport resumed its activities thanks to the efforts of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Andijan Airfield - one of the oldest transport hubs in the Ferghana Valley, built in 1954. The last regular flight on the Andijan-Tashkent route was carried out on a Boeing-757 aircraft in October 2018.

According to Uzbekistan Airports JSC, the company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and the State Committee for the Development of Tourism of Uzbekistan in order to implement the tasks set by the government to attract foreign tourists to Uzbekistan, will continue to work actively to increase the number of flights to the country's airports and expand the geography of flights.

