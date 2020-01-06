Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Int'l Airport increases number of daily flights

6 January 2020 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

The number of flights at Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan International Airport increased from 4 to 10 during the New Year holidays, Trend reports referring to the airport’s press-service.

Despite the big flow of passengers, there were no problems with the sale of tickets on holidays, the message said.

"The airport team is working intensively during the holidays and all forces have been mobilized to improve the quality of service," said the report.

According to the airport, 2,146 flights were made by local airlines and 308,249 passengers, 4.8 million kilograms of luggage, 912,629 kilograms of cargo, 53,892 kilograms of parcels were transported in 2019. In addition, the airport served 140 international flights were made.

Some 4,249 passengers, as well as 58,496 kilograms of luggage were transported from Nakhchivan to Istanbul, and 4,128 passengers and 77,249 kilograms of luggage were transported from Nakhchivan to Moscow.

