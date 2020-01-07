Kazakhstan, UAE eye international motor vehicle communication cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates may sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of international motor vehicle communication, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This issue was discussed during a meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Madiyar Menilbekov with Director General of the UAE Federal Transport Authority H.E.Eng. Ahmed Al Khouri.

The parties considered the current state of bilateral cooperation in the field of international motor vehicle communication and discussed ways to enhance partnership. In this regard, the possibility of signing an agreement between the governments of the two countries was noted.

Following the meeting, parties agreed to continue negotiations on this issue.

Important steps in the development of Kazakh-Emirati relations in trade-economic sphere are meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), the report said. As of now, six of the IGC meetings held, the last of which took place on 12-16 January 2017.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, from 2005 through 1Q2016, total volume of direct investments attracted from the UAE to Kazakhstan reached $2 trillion.

