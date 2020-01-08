Flights from Georgia to Iran operated as usual

8 January 2020 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Flights from Georgia to Iran are operated as usual, Trend reports with reference to Tbilisi International Airport.

As reported, two Iranian companies - Taban Air and Qeshm Air - currently operate flights to Tehran, and their flights at this stage have not been canceled.

Taban Air is headquartered in the Ekbatan Complex in Tehran, with its main operational base in Mashhad. It operates international, domestic and charter routes as a scheduled carrier.

Qeshm Air has its headquarters in Qeshm Island and operates scheduled domestic, international and charter flights.

On the morning of Jan. 8, Iran has attacked American targets in Iraq. It was noted that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched at least 35 missiles on Ayn al-Asad air base in Iraq's west and the base in Erbil.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the Iranian strike a self-defense measure after the attack launched from the base in Iraq against Iranian citizens and officials, while he emphasized that Tehran was not seeking an "escalation or war."

---

