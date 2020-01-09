Azerbaijani company with big authorized capital merges with Silk Way Business Aviation

9 January 2020 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

ASG Service LLC merged with Azerbaijani business aviation operator Silk Way (SW) Business Aviation LLC, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

ASG Service LLC was registered on December 24, 2019, with an authorized capital worth 105.6 million manat ($62.1 million).

On January 8, 2020, ASG Service LLC announced its closure and merger with Silk Way Business Aviation LLC.

In accordance with the announcement of the Ministry of Taxes, lenders of ASG Service LLC may send their requirements within two months to the following address: Baku cargo terminal of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Founded in 2007, SW Business Aviation is one of the biggest business aviation operators and a member of European Business Aviation Association (EBAA).

The company's fleet includes Gulfstream G450, G550, G280 and G200 aircraft.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
ACG achieves the 500 millionth tonne production milestone
Oil&Gas 21:01
Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration department gives interview to French Radio
Politics 20:53
What will be dynamics of prices in Azerbaijan’s car market this year?
Business 20:38
CEC head appeals to Azerbaijan’s parliamentary candidates over collection of signatures
Politics 20:10
Azerbaijan’s plant discloses production volumes of most profitable products
Business 19:55
Compulsory real estate insurance - basis for developing insurance segment in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:51
Latest
ACG achieves the 500 millionth tonne production milestone
Oil&Gas 21:01
Biggest value of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for one company
Finance 20:53
Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration department gives interview to French Radio
Politics 20:53
What will be dynamics of prices in Azerbaijan’s car market this year?
Business 20:38
Israeli ambassador completing diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 20:30
Central Bank of Iran finds better methods for foreign currency supply
Finance 20:27
Turkish farmers to save money by using solar power
Turkey 20:26
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes tugboat overhaul
Transport 20:25
CEC head appeals to Azerbaijan’s parliamentary candidates over collection of signatures
Politics 20:10