Georgian Civil Aviation Agency calls on Georgian airlines to refrain from using Iranian, Iraqi airspace

13 January 2020 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA) calls on Georgian airlines to refrain from using the airspace of Iran and Iraq, Trend reports citing the GCAA.

“Based on the recommendation of the integrated aviation security risk assessment group, taking into account the issue of flight safety in the airspace of Iran and Iraq and the presumed causes of the Ukrainian aircraft crash, the Civil Aviation Agency calls on airlines registered in Georgia to refrain from using the airspace of Iran and Iraq. International aviation organizations and aviation authorities constantly exchange information and assess current risks to ensure the safety of passengers and flights,” the GCAA said.

According to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the integrated group rated flights to Iran and Iraq as risky and issued a recommendation to European airlines to refrain from using this airspace.

As reported, a Boeing 737-800 plane of the Ukraine International Airlines with 167 passengers and nine crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at 6:22 (GMT +3:30) on Jan. 8, 2020.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

According to the report, the Boeing 737-800 plane was new and was released from the factory about four years ago.

---

