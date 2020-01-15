Azerbaijan's Ganja-Red Bridge ring road to open in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Ganja-Red Bridge ring road will be commissioned by mid-2021, Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that the reconstruction of the Ganja-Red Bridge road will be completed by mid-2021, after which the road will be commissioned.

The official added that the length of the reconstructed section of the road is 131 kilometers.

Red Bridge is the crossing point between Georgia and Azerbaijan on the road connecting Azerbaijani's second largest city Ganja with Tbilisi, the Georgian capital. The name derives from the red-brick arch bridge across the Ehram River in the no-man's land area between the border posts.

