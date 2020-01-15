State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads talks plans on road repair projects

15 January 2020 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

A press conference on the activities of State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for 2020-2022 was held in Baku, Trend reports from the event.

Saleh Mammadov, chairman of the agency’s board, said that the agency’s plans for 2020 include completion of the reconstruction of central roads of Khirdalan city at the beginning of the second half of the year, as well as completion of the repair of main roads in the Hovsan settlement by the end of 2020.

The official also noted that the need for complete reconstruction of the Alat-Hajigabul road due to the expiration of its operation is also taken into account in the plans for 2020.

