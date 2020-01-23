Construction of Azerbaijani Absheron ring railway nearing completion

23 January 2020 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Jeyhun Alekperov - Trend:

The construction of the Azerbaijani Absheron ring railway is nearing completion, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The construction of fences, as well as work on energy supply, signaling, communications in the security zone continues. Four underground road crossings are also under construction. They are built in the Keshlya, Sabunchi, Zabrat and Goradil villages.

“It is expected that construction will be completed by late February - early March. The route of the Absheron ring railway will include stations / stops as follows: Baku, Keshlya, Koroghlu, Bakikhanov, Sabunchu, Zabrat-1, Zabrat-2, Mammadli, Novkhani and Sumgayit,” a source in the CJSC said.

Earlier, at a meeting on the results of 2019, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said that 17 stations and 15 stops of the Absheron ring railway have been already completed, while the rest are under completion.

Fifteen automobile tunnels were designed at a single-level intersection to ensure traffic safety, and eight of them have already been commissioned, the chairman said adding that repair and installation work is underway on the rest seven tunnels.

