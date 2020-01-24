LADA strengthening positions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Azerbaijan is one of the key export markets for LADA cars, Trend reports referring to the official LADA website.

"Besides the new car dealership, there are two more LADA car dealerships rendering a full range of services, including car loans, car insurance, leasing and trade-in, to the Azerbaijani customers," a source in the company said.

The expansion of the dealer network will help the Russian brand maintain its leading positions in the market and meet the growing demand for LADA cars.

"The sales volume in Azerbaijan increased by 40 percent and reached 1,600 cars in 2019," the message said.

A new official LADA dealer center opened in Baku on January 23. LADA Export Managing Director Max Missana and management of the LADA official distributor in Azerbaijan Khazar-Lada OJSC attended the opening ceremony of the new car dealership.

The center has been created in city format. It is located in a shopping center. Car showroom may accommodate six demonstration vehicles in the exhibition area and service area. The parking spaces are envisaged for customers and cars for a test drive.

Khazar-Lada OJSC is the official distributor and general importer of Lada cars in Azerbaijan.

"The car dealership was built in accordance with Lada standards,” the message said. “Its beauty and comfort will amaze the guests. Besides the luxurious design of the car dealership, the comfort of customers has been taken into account.”

