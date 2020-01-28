Kazakhstan Railways to suspend trains to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is taking measures to suspend work of trains operating on Ürümqi - Almaty and Almaty – Nur-Sultan - Ürümqi routes, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ, Kazakhstan Railways).

Currently KTZ is taking preventive measures due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“KTZ has developed instructions which regulate the procedure for the chief of a train to identify a sick passenger, and conductors undergo briefings on a regular basis,” the report said.

KTZ has also increased monitoring of hand luggage and baggage transported via railways between Kazakhstan and China.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.27, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 4,545 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 106 people.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news