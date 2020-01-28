Kazakhstan Railways to suspend trains to China

28 January 2020 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is taking measures to suspend work of trains operating on Ürümqi - Almaty and Almaty – Nur-Sultan - Ürümqi routes, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ, Kazakhstan Railways).

Currently KTZ is taking preventive measures due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“KTZ has developed instructions which regulate the procedure for the chief of a train to identify a sick passenger, and conductors undergo briefings on a regular basis,” the report said.

KTZ has also increased monitoring of hand luggage and baggage transported via railways between Kazakhstan and China.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.27, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 4,545 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 106 people.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US-China phase one deal to have modest impact on oil market
Oil&Gas 14:49
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase electric motors
Tenders 14:36
Kazakh Air Astana cancels some flights to China
Transport 14:32
Kazakhstan, Russia to analyze checkpoints infrastructure prior to their modernization
Transport 12:41
Kazakhstan, UAE agree to promote cooperation in exchange of best practices
Business 12:40
France to start repatriating nationals from China
Europe 12:14
Latest
Maritime safety issues being discussed at regional level in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 15:18
Renault poised to name VW manager De Meo as CEO
Europe 15:08
Qatar emir names senior aide as prime minister
Arab World 15:02
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank greatly increases
Finance 14:54
Naqif Hamzayev elected to new position in PACE (PHOTO)
Economy 14:50
US-China phase one deal to have modest impact on oil market
Oil&Gas 14:49
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase electric motors
Tenders 14:36
Kazakh Air Astana cancels some flights to China
Transport 14:32
Another global producer involved in cargo transportation via BTK
Transport 14:27