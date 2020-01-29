Chinese airline suspends flights to Baku amid coronavirus spread

29 January 2020 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

China Southern Airlines has suspended direct passenger flights from Guangzhou-Baku-Guangzhou, China Southern Airlines Baku Office told Trend.

Flights on the Guangzhou-Baku route have been suspended until March 29, 2020.

The exact date of the resumption of flights on this route is unknown.

"The reasons are still unknown. The China Office of China Southern Airlines informed us about the decision," the Baku Office said.

China Southern Airlines is owned by China Southern Air Holding, which specializes in air travel. The head office of China Southern Airlines is located in Guangzhou.

