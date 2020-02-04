Plane with passengers from Beijing arrives in Uzbekistan

4 February 2020 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways plane with passengers from Beijing arrived at Tashkent airport at 17:05 (GMT+5) local time on Feb. 4, Trend reports citing press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

There are 250 passengers on board and 13 crew members, as well as medical workers and virus specialists with modern means of protection, the press service said with reference to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

As reported, on arrival the passengers were directed to a temporary accommodation point.

According to the decision of the Special Commission of Uzbekistan, all passengers from China will be accommodated in specialized medical facilities in Tashkent and Tashkent region, where they will be kept under supervision of medical personnel for the entire period of quarantine - 14 days. They will be provided with all necessary medicines and free food.

During the quarantine, patients will be prohibited from meeting with family members, relatives and others.

Uzbekistan Airways operate another charter flights from China on February 5. Both flights from Wuhan to Tashkent are operated free of charge.

